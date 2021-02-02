Uber Swallows Up Latham-Led Alcohol Marketplace For $1.1B

Law360 (February 2, 2021, 3:55 PM EST) -- Uber revealed Tuesday that it will snap up Latham-led online alcohol marketplace Drizly for $1.1 billion in stock and cash as the rideshare giant looks to expand its food delivery service. Uber Technologies Inc. said in its announcement that after Drizly — guided by Latham & Watkins LLP — is absorbed as a fully owned subsidiary, the Boston-based service's alcohol marketplace would be integrated into the Uber Eats food delivery app. Drizly will also continue to maintain its own separate app. "Wherever you want to go and whatever you need to get, our goal at Uber is to make people's lives...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS