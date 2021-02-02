Broadband Expansion, COVID Protections Top Texas Agenda

Law360 (February 2, 2021, 6:13 PM EST) -- Texas Gov. Greg Abbott during his State of the State address Monday called on lawmakers to expand broadband access across the state and quickly pass a bill that will protect individuals, businesses and health care providers from COVID-19-related lawsuits. Abbott, who made his speech virtually to a joint session of the Texas House of Representatives and Senate, said his five emergency items — items the Legislature must focus on during the first 60 days of the session — are focused on protecting Texans and promoting prosperity. Along with broadband expansion and COVID-19 liability protection, the governor set goals for further restricting...

