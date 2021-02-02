FBI Director's Ex-Chief Of Staff Returns To King & Spalding

Law360 (February 2, 2021, 4:32 PM EST) -- The former chief of staff to FBI Director Christopher Wray has returned as a partner to King & Spalding LLP to advise clients facing government investigations, the firm announced Tuesday. Paul Murphy will be based in Atlanta and Washington, D.C., according to the firm. Murphy became chief of staff in June 2019, and his last day with the FBI was in December, he said. Corey Ellis has replaced Murphy as Wray's chief of staff, according to the FBI's website. Murphy, who started his legal career at King & Spalding, isn't the only attorney with ties to both the firm and the FBI....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS