Humira Buyers Say AbbVie 'Contorting' Actavis At 7th Circ.

Law360 (February 2, 2021, 9:34 PM EST) -- Humira buyers continued to press the Seventh Circuit on Monday to revive their suit accusing AbbVie of employing a "patent thicket" and other tactics to insulate its blockbuster immunosuppressant from competition, assailing the drugmaker for making the "untenable" claim that its efforts to stall competition are immune from antitrust claims. In a reply brief Monday, the buyers argued that AbbVie's claim to immunity is an effort to "contort" the U.S. Supreme Court's landmark decision in FTC v. Actavis, which found that so-called pay-for-delay or reverse-payment settlements staving off generic competition could be anti-competitive but only in some circumstances. According to AbbVie, cash must have...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS