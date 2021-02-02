SPACs Surged In January Following Record-Breaking 2020

Law360 (February 2, 2021, 9:21 PM EST) -- The boom in special purpose acquisition companies shattered previous records in January, forcing capital markets lawyers to keep up with a frenetic pace of new issuances for these acquisition-minded vehicles even as ordinary IPO activity also remains robust. Some 91 SPACs priced offerings in January, raising more than $25 billion, according to Dealogic. That marked the busiest January on record, an eye-popping feat considering that such companies went public at higher-than-ever clips in 2020. While SPACS, also known as blank-check companies, drove the lion's share of IPOs last month, operating companies are also continuing to go public at a steady rate....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS