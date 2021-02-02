Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Chamber Tells 9th Circ. Arbitration Act Blocks Calif. Work Law

Law360 (February 2, 2021, 6:10 PM EST) -- The full Ninth Circuit should reverse a panel decision that a workplace representative action under a California labor law could proceed in court even if the worker had signed an arbitration agreement, the U.S. Chamber of Commerce argued.

In an amicus brief filed on Monday in a janitorial workers' misclassification lawsuit, the chamber argued that the Ninth Circuit should grant en banc review so it can reconsider its previous holdings that representative claims under California's Private Attorneys General Act cannot be waived by arbitration agreements, in light of U.S. Supreme Court precedent.

"Panels of this court have allowed enterprising plaintiffs to...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.


  • Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)
  • Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.
  • Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS

Read the full article

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Attached Documents

Related Sections

Case Information

Case Title

Subscribers Only

Case Number

Subscribers Only

Court

Subscribers Only

Nature of Suit

Subscribers Only

Judge

Subscribers Only

Date Filed

Subscribers Only

Law Firms

Companies

Government Agencies

Hello! I'm Law360's automated support bot.

How can I help you today?

For example, you can type:
  • I forgot my password
  • I took a free trial but didn't get a verification email
  • How do I sign up for a newsletter?
Beta
Ask a question!