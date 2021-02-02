Landry's Says Atty Immunity Doesn't Cover Media Statements

Law360 (February 2, 2021, 9:52 PM EST) -- Texas Supreme Court justices questioned Tuesday where the line should be drawn for the judicial-proceedings privilege in a defamation lawsuit brought by the Landry's restaurant company against the Animal Legal Defense Fund stemming from public comments about the treatment of four white tigers. The long-running case asks the state's high court to determine if the judicial-proceedings privilege or the attorney-immunity doctrine can be applied to protect a party from a defamation suit stemming from out-of-court press releases and social media posts. The privilege holds that communications made "in the due course of" a judicial proceeding can't be the basis for a libel,...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS