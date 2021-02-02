Amazon Pays $61.7M To End FTC Claims It Stole Driver Tips

Law360 (February 2, 2021, 8:15 PM EST) -- Amazon will pay drivers $61.7 million to end claims from the Federal Trade Commission that it pocketed tips intended for workers in the Amazon Flex, Prime Now, and AmazonFresh programs, according to a proposed deal announced Tuesday. The drivers, about one-third of whose tips were siphoned off by the online retail giant for more than two years, will receive the entire cash settlement, the FTC said. And Amazon will have to be more clear about how it pays drivers, what they're likely to earn, and the percentage or amount of tips they'll receive from customers, according to the proposed settlement....

