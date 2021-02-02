Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

NLRB Grilled In Hot Rod Group Vote Dispute At DC Circ.

Law360 (February 2, 2021, 5:26 PM EST) -- A D.C. Circuit judge on Tuesday blasted the National Labor Relations Board for blaming its delay in resending a ballot in a tight union election on the worker who requested it, saying the agency's argument "doesn't make any sense."

The National Hot Rod Association, the governing body for professional hot rod racing in the U.S. and Canada, is challenging the NLRB's decision to uphold the International Alliance of Theatrical Stage Employees' certification as its workers' collective bargaining representative following its one-vote win in December 2016. It argues the board disenfranchised worker Robert Logan by waiting five days to send Logan a...

