Houston Firm Sues Life Care Planner Over Failed Mediation

Law360 (February 2, 2021, 5:07 PM EST) -- A Houston law firm is suing a life care planner who was retained to provide plans and expert testimony in cases the firm worked on, alleging the planner refused to work on several cases after receiving payment and delivered "incomprehensible" plans for others. In a petition filed Monday, Kevin J. Connolly of The Connolly Law Firm PLLC said Sarah Lustig, owner of Lustig Consulting LLC, caused at least one mediation to fall through because of her failure to provide an intelligible and understandable life care plan, and her failure to meet her obligations cost the firm time and money. According to...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS