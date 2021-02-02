Moscow Mall Shareholder Wants Ex-Biz Partner Locked Up

Law360 (February 2, 2021, 10:22 PM EST) -- Real estate investor Vitaly Smagin has asked a California federal judge to take a former Russian politician into federal custody if he does not comply with the court's orders by giving Smagin access to his $93 million arbitral award funds within seven days. Ashot Yegiazaryan, a businessman and disgraced member of Russia's lower house of parliament, was ordered to pay a $93 million arbitral award issued by the London Court of International Arbitration in 2014 after he allegedly defrauded Smagin during a joint investment in Moscow's Europark shopping mall. Smagin has requested actions against Yegiazaryan multiple times during their yearslong dispute,...

