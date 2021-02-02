Don't Let Riddell Escape Helmet Injury Suit, Ex-Players Plead

Law360 (February 2, 2021, 9:17 PM EST) -- Former football players asked an Illinois federal judge Monday not to grant a request by the makers of Riddell football helmets to resolve the suit, arguing they have enough evidence to show the helmets didn't protect them from head injuries. The eight plaintiffs urged the judge to consider the expert testimony from Dr. Randall Benson, arguing additional evidence from studies establishes causal links between playing football, Riddell helmet design and wear, and mild traumatic brain injury. The February 2017 suit, filed by former high school and college football players who used the Riddell helmets, alleges the helmet design isn't effective at...

