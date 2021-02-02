Final OK On $1.2B Valeant Deal Earns Robbins Geller $157M

Law360 (February 2, 2021, 8:09 PM EST) -- A New Jersey federal judge gave final approval on Monday to a $1.2 billion settlement of an investor action against Valeant Pharmaceuticals, landing lead counsel Robbins Geller Rudman & Dowd LLP a hefty payday. U.S. District Judge Michael A. Shipp overruled objections from two investor plaintiffs when he granted a special master's recommendation to approve the deal reached in December 2019 between investors and the pharmaceutical company that became known as Bausch Health Cos. Inc. in 2018. The nearly five-year-old lawsuit claimed Valeant used a clandestine network of pharmacies to push high-priced drug prescriptions, sending the stock plummeting once price-gouging allegations surfaced....

