NY Court Partly Reinstates Slashed $6M Harassment Award

Law360 (February 2, 2021, 7:30 PM EST) -- A $6 million jury verdict in a suit accusing hospital employees of harassing and assaulting a fellow worker that was slashed in a post-trial ruling to $524,000 was lifted to about $2.6 million on Tuesday by a New York appeals court, which said the reduced awards were too low. A four-judge Appellate Division panel for the First Department found that a Bronx County trial judge erred by significantly reducing the multimillion-dollar award in a suit accusing Montefiore Medical Center of creating a hostile work environment by allowing several employees to harass, racially discriminate against and batter lab technician Blanca Madrigal from...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS