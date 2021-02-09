The Cook Group Adds 2 Litigation Heavyweights In Chicago

Law360 (February 9, 2021, 10:44 PM EST) -- The Cook Group PLLC announced that it has brought on board two widely experienced litigators who focus much of their expertise in the toxic tort arena, one of whom will serve as managing partner for the women- and minority-owned firm's growing Chicago office. Jackie W. Miller and Meredith S. Hudgens joined The Cook Group earlier this month, bringing along their team of about six other attorneys, paralegals and assistants whose working relationship has transcended law firms. One attorney worked for the firm in Chicago before its newest team arrived but Miller, the office's managing partner, told Law360 on Tuesday that she...

