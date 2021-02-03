Google Can't Shake NM AG's Children Online Privacy Claims

Law360 (February 3, 2021, 5:56 PM EST) -- A New Mexico federal judge rejected Google's bid to dismiss children's privacy law and intrusion on privacy claims against it initiated by the state's attorney general over surreptitiously collecting children's location and personal data via app games. But the judge backed away from an earlier opinion and agreed to reconsider her previous interpretation of the Children's Online Privacy Protection Act, which prohibits companies from collecting or storing information of children under 13 years old. The New Mexico attorney general sued Twitter and Google as well as their related advertising services over allegations they were illegally collecting children's information through ads in...

