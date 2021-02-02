LuLaRoe Will Shell Out $4.8M To End Pyramid Scheme Suit

Law360 (February 2, 2021, 7:05 PM EST) -- LuLaRoe has agreed to pay $4.75 million to end a Washington state consumer protection suit alleging the multi-level marketing company was running a pyramid scheme, the Evergreen State's attorney general announced Tuesday. The money will go to thousands of Washingtonians who were allegedly deceived by California-based clothing retailer LuLaRoe, according to a consent decree filed in Washington state court. Washington Attorney General Bob Ferguson filed suit against LuLaRoe and several of its executives in January 2019, claiming the company made unfair and deceptive statements about how much money an independent retailer selling its apparel could actually rake in. Notably, one LulaRoe...

