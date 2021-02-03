Gerard Fox Sues To Fight Ex-Partner's Bonus Demands

Law360 (February 3, 2021, 3:08 PM EST) -- Gerard Fox Law PC has lodged a suit against a former nonequity partner in California state court, asking for a declaration that the firm does not owe the New York-based attorney $127,500 in bonuses after firing her following her repeated salary demands. In a six-page complaint filed Tuesday, the Los Angeles-based law firm asked the court to declare it doesn't owe Melissa B. Francis any additional compensation for the roughly two years and seven months she worked at the firm. The firm also asked the court to order her to cover the firm's costs associated with the lawsuit. "In January 2021,...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS