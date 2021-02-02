11th Circ. Clarifies Ascertainability Standard For Class Actions

Law360 (February 2, 2021, 9:57 PM EST) -- Providing a significant clarification on its requirements for certifying class actions, the Eleventh Circuit ruled Tuesday that a Florida federal judge erred when he tossed a suit worth upwards of $2 billion because a group of consumers failed to prove the "administrative feasibility" of identifying class members. In a 15-page published opinion, the three-judge panel vacated the dismissal and denial of class certification in the case, which claimed Dometic Corp. sold potentially millions of consumers defective refrigerators for recreational vehicles. The judges sent the case back to the district court for further proceedings. The panel based its decision on its finding...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS