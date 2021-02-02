9th Circ. Affirms $1M Patient Privacy Breach Award

Law360 (February 2, 2021, 9:41 PM EST) -- The Ninth Circuit on Tuesday affirmed a $1 million judgment in a suit accusing a psychiatrist of wrongly reporting an Iraq War veteran as a homicide risk, rejecting the doctor's claim that California law dictates that she should have been held immune to the suit. A three-judge Ninth Circuit panel kept intact the outcome in a suit accusing Dr. Tracie Rivera of causing patient Ronald Turner's emotional distress and loss of employment after she told his supervisor with the U.S. Forest Service and local police that he wanted to kill his supervisor. Turner claimed that a U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs...

