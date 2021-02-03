5th Circ. Doubts Texas Bikini-Latex Club Tax Is Constitutional

Law360 (February 3, 2021, 7:51 PM EST) -- A Fifth Circuit panel pushed back Wednesday against Texas' argument that a state rule imposing a tax on clubs whose dancers cover themselves with liquid latex only clarified the state's definition of nude and didn't unconstitutionally expand a statute to target the clubs' business model. U.S. Circuit Judge Stephen A. Higginson launched a barrage of questions at Texas attorney Ari Cuenin, who is representing the state's Comptroller Glenn Hegar, during virtual oral arguments, showing skepticism about the state's attempt to overturn a district court's February 2019 ruling agreeing with Texas Entertainment Association Inc. that the $5-per-patron tax violated the First Amendment....

