Chinese Phone Maker Sues Over U.S. Investment Blacklist

Law360 (February 2, 2021, 9:32 PM EST) -- Chinese phone company Xiaomi filed a lawsuit Friday in D.C. federal court against the U.S. government over former President Donald Trump placing it on a blacklist due to alleged ties to the Chinese military, saying the move violates the Administrative Procedure Act and the company's due process rights. Xiaomi said it has no ties whatsoever to the Chinese military and the decision flies in the face of all available evidence. The company added that it was never given an opportunity to challenge the designation before it suddenly landed on the blacklist a few weeks ago in the waning days of the...

