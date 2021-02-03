Ex-Wells Fargo Worker's $400K Punitive Damages Win Nixed

Law360 (February 3, 2021, 9:29 PM EST) -- A California federal judge has overturned $400,000 in punitive damages a jury awarded to a former Wells Fargo portfolio manager after finding that the bank illegally fired her over a medical disability, ruling that the bank employees involved in her firing did not hold certain managerial positions, as required by California law. U.S. District Judge George H. Wu determined that Wells Fargo can't be held liable for punitive damages based on the conduct of the people involved in the firing of Patricia Anne T. Samson because none of those people was an officer, director or managing agent of the bank, according to a minute...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS