DOJ, SEC Urge High Court To Vacate Goldman Cert. Decision

Law360 (February 2, 2021, 10:12 PM EST) -- The acting solicitor general has asked the U.S. Supreme Court to vacate the Second Circuit's decision not to decertify a class of Goldman Sachs investors, lending credence to the bank's argument that the circuit court improperly disregarded the generic nature of an allegedly misleading statement to the investors. The U.S. Department of Justice and the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission said in a brief to the justices on Monday that an appellate panel majority's ruling from April could mean that the generic nature of alleged misstatements in a securities fraud action by law was irrelevant to determining if those statements affected...

