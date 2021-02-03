AIG Unit Tells 9th Circ. Yahoo's Atty Fee Award Is Excessive 

Law360 (February 3, 2021, 5:03 PM EST) -- An AIG subsidiary has asked the Ninth Circuit to reverse Yahoo Inc.'s award of over $600,000 in attorney fees or grant a new trial altogether, arguing that the tech giant did not present the correct recoverable amount and that the district court failed to guide a jury on how to allocate and award attorney fees. In a brief filed on Monday, National Union Fire Insurance Co. of Pittsburgh, Pa., said the tech giant was not able to show which portions of its legal fees were spent on bad faith claims. The insurer asked the court to vacate a jury verdict that...

