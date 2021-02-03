Real Estate Rumors: Aria, Skyler, Terra

Law360 (February 3, 2021, 4:32 PM EST) -- Aria Development has picked up three apartment buildings in Miami for $12.75 million, the South Florida Business Journal reported Wednesday. The deal is for 2200, 2222 and 2250 Brickell Ave., which have a combined 34 apartment units, and the seller is an entity managed by investor Janett Poll, according to the report. Aria Development may seek a zoning change as it eyes the possibility of redeveloping the properties, according to the report. Skyler Realty has leased out two full floors at its 330 Fifth Ave. in Manhattan, Commercial Observer reported Wednesday. Bedding provider VCNY Home has leased all of floor seven...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS