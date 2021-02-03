Insurance Software Co. Valued At $7B In Go-Public Deal

Law360 (February 3, 2021, 10:45 AM EST) -- Private equity-backed auto insurance software company CCC Information Services, guided by Kirkland & Ellis, will go public by merging with a Ropes & Gray-advised special purpose acquisition company at a roughly $7 billion valuation, the companies said Wednesday. The deal sees Chicago-headquartered CCC Information Services Inc. combining with San Francisco-based SPAC Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Corp., with the resulting entity being renamed CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc. and trading on the New York Stock Exchange, according to a statement. The deal values CCC at about $7 billion, including debt. Githesh Ramamurthy, chairman and CEO of CCC, said in Wednesday's press release that...

