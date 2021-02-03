Verizon Wins Another PTAB Review In Huawei IP War

Law360 (February 3, 2021, 6:56 PM EST) -- The Patent Trial and Appeal Board has agreed to take a look at another Huawei mobile technology patent at issue in the Chinese telecommunications giant's infringement fight with Verizon in U.S. District Judge Alan D. Albright's busy patent court in the Western District of Texas. In an institution decision issued Tuesday, the PTAB rejected Huawei Technologies Co.'s argument that Judge Albright's proclivity for not pausing cases for the PTAB's review ought to impact the board's decision to review claims in the patent. The PTAB panel instead found that accused infringer Verizon Communications Inc. "made a strong showing" that a combination of prior inventions...

