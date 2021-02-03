Texas Justices Mull Scope Of Arbitration In $15M Apache Row

Law360 (February 3, 2021, 4:02 PM EST) -- An oil company urged the Texas high court on Wednesday to determine if its $15 million indemnification fight with Apache Corp. can play out in court, telling the justices a carveout in the purchase deal clearly exempts the dispute from mandatory arbitration. During a virtual hearing Wednesday, Wagner Oil Co. and Bryan C. Wagner urged the state high court to find it has no obligation to arbitrate the disagreement with Apache over which company is on the hook for $15 million in attorney fees that Apache spent defending against pollution cases involving properties Apache had since sold to Wagner. Wagner is...

