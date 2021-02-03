NJ Doctors Beat Back Appeal In Post-Surgery Med Mal Suit

Law360 (February 3, 2021, 6:18 PM EST) -- A New Jersey state appeals court on Wednesday upheld a lower court's trial victory for doctors in a medical malpractice suit that alleged they failed to properly treat a woman following her surgery to remove a cancerous tumor. Lauren Gill Hayser and husband John Hayser sued the doctors, nurses, and the affiliated surgical group and medical center following complications from a bowel leak that caused an infection after doctors removed her cancerous tumor in 2013. The Haysers asserted the staff was negligent in the post-surgical treatment because they didn't monitor, investigate or report post-operative signs of infection. After an 11-day trial, a...

