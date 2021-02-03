Amazon Can't Beat NLRB Subpoena In Walkout Suit

Law360 (February 3, 2021, 3:47 PM EST) -- A National Labor Relations Board judge on Wednesday upheld a subpoena demanding Amazon turn over videos and notes documenting a March walkout at a Queens warehouse in an agency lawsuit accusing the company of illegally discouraging worker action. Administrative Law Judge Kenneth Chu said the information that agency prosecutors sought in their Jan. 8 subpoena is "specific, clear and relevant to the allegations in the complaint," rejecting the company's claims that the agency's request was vague and overbroad. "The subpoena is reasonable and I find that the information is relevant and not vague or may be necessary as background information and/or...

