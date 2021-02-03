Ill. Panel Says Lumber Exec Diverted Profits To Son's Co.

Law360 (February 3, 2021, 3:58 PM EST) -- An Illinois appellate panel found Tuesday that the president of an Illinois lumber company breached his fiduciary duty when he diverted profits to a company owned by his son, saying he can't escape liability under the business judgment rule. As director and majority shareholder, Stefan Zimmerman owed Our Wood Loft Ltd. a duty to act in its best interest, to deal fairly and honestly and to maximize profits, the panel said. And the manifest weight of the evidence establishes that, in purchasing wood bought wholesale by Lake City Hardwood — a company owned by his son — OWL did not get...

