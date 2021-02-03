DOL Seeks To Delay Trump Regs On Contractors And Tips

Law360 (February 3, 2021, 5:17 PM EST) -- The U.S. Department of Labor on Wednesday said it would seek to push back the effective date for rules about independent contractor classification and tipped workers by 60 days and asked for public comment on the delays. In notices filed with the Federal Register and set to be published Friday, the DOL's Wage and Hour Division said the proposed delays for the Independent Contractor Status Under the Fair Labor Standards Act and Tip Regulations Under the Fair Labor Standards Act were necessary so that the Biden administration could review the regulations. The delays of the last-minute Trump administration rules "would provide...

