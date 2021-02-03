Buddig Meats Parent Co. Hit With Finger Scan Privacy Suit

Law360 (February 3, 2021, 4:50 PM EST) -- The processor and parent company of Buddig packaged lunch meats and other products got hit Tuesday with a proposed class state court suit for allegedly implementing time-tracking practices that violate its Illinois employees' biometric privacy rights. Former employee Diamond Fells claimed in Cook County Circuit Court that Carl Buddig and Co., which is also the parent company of Old Wisconsin hardwood-smoked sausage snacks and certain Kingsford precooked barbecue foods, has violated the Illinois Biometric Information Privacy Act by requiring its workers to scan their fingerprints to track their work time without first obtaining informed consent. Fells claims that she never signed...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS