DOL Nominee Talks OSHA, Unions At Senate Hearing

Law360 (February 4, 2021, 4:37 PM EST) -- Labor secretary nominee Marty Walsh told senators during a hearing Thursday that he's ready to lead the U.S. Department of Labor as a "collaborator" on key issues from workplace safety standards to job training, promoting unionization and a $15 federal minimum wage. Walsh frequently raised his background as Boston's mayor, the son of immigrants, a former union worker, cancer survivor and recovering alcoholic during his testimony before the Senate Health, Education, Labor and Pensions Committee. Those experiences, he said, give him a unique perspective that makes him well-situated to lead the agency to a pro-worker shift. "I saw firsthand the sacrifices...

