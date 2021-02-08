What Energy Sector Should Expect From Biden's Tax Policies

Law360 (February 8, 2021, 11:59 AM EST) -- As the Biden administration takes shape, energy companies will be monitoring potential tax policy initiatives, especially those that could impact the energy sector. Companies throughout the sector could be treated disparately, depending on how closely the underlying businesses and future aspirations tie to the new administration's focus areas. Although the incoming administration has put forth bits and pieces on a variety of potential tax reforms and incentives, two focus areas have clearly emerged: a reduction or rollback of certain provisions of the 2017 Tax Cuts and Jobs Act and a focus on clean energy and reducing carbon emissions — while promoting U.S.-based...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS