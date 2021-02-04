More Senior Staff Accuse UnitedHealth Unit Of No-Poach Plot

Law360 (February 4, 2021, 2:08 PM EST) -- A former senior-level UnitedHealth employee is bringing another proposed class action alleging that its outpatient surgery provider subsidiary may have suppressed the wages of thousands of management-level staff by conspiring with competitors not to recruit from one another's ranks. In a complaint filed Wednesday, a plaintiff going by the pseudonym "Steven Smith" hit UnitedHealth unit Surgical Care Affiliates LLC with what is the second proposed class action since the government's indictment detailing the no-poach plot was made public Jan. 7. Smith told the court he was a senior-level employee at SCA who worked as a director or higher during the time period...

