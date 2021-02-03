Covidien Tells Panel That Judge Garbled Patent Case Verdict

Law360 (February 3, 2021, 6:51 PM EST) -- Covidien LP urged a First Circuit panel on Wednesday to order a former employee to sign over his stake in patents related to work he did prior to departing the medical device company, arguing a lower court judge wrongly interpreted a jury's verdict in the case. Covidien is pursuing the appeal even though a jury found that its former product director Brady Esch breached his duty of confidentiality when he left to form a competing company, Venclose Inc., and ordered him to pay nearly $800,000 in damages. The company argues the judge misapplied the jury's finding on one issue — whether Esch...

