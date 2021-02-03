Fla. Judge DQ'd From 13th Engle Suit Over Talk With Atty

Law360 (February 3, 2021, 6:35 PM EST) -- A Florida appeals court on Wednesday disqualified a state judge from presiding over a suit alleging R.J. Reynolds Tobacco Co. misled smokers on the risks of smoking, because of a conversation he had with one of the plaintiffs' attorneys, marking the 13th case he's been removed from over the same incident. In a split decision, the court found that a conversation in 2018 between Judge William W. Haury Jr. and Steven J. Hammer of Schlesinger Law Offices PA about tobacco cases creates a reasonable basis for R.J. Reynolds Tobacco Co. to fear the judge would be partial to Hammer's clients, Forrest...

