Ga. Court Revives Suit Over Massage Therapist Sex Assault

Law360 (February 3, 2021, 7:02 PM EST) -- A Georgia appellate panel on Wednesday revived a suit seeking to hold a spa liable for a massage therapist's sexual assault of a customer, saying the trial judge's determination that the assault was not reasonably foreseeable was contradicted by the evidence. A three-judge Court of Appeals panel unanimously reversed a summary judgment ruling in favor of Team RTR2 LLC, doing business as Zen Massage, in a premises liability suit accusing the spa of breaching its duty of ordinary care by allowing a contract massage therapist of sexually assaulting a woman at the end of a massage session in 2015. The suit...

