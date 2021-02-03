3rd Circ. Won't Revisit Joint Employer Ruling In OT Suit

Law360 (February 3, 2021, 7:29 PM EST) -- The Third Circuit on Wednesday declined to revisit its ruling that a payroll company must face a proposed overtime class and collective action from Pennsylvania Medicaid-funded home care workers because jurors could find that the company was a joint employer. In an order, a Third Circuit panel denied a petition by Boston-based Public Partnerships LLC for a rehearing by the judges who took part in the previous ruling, leaving in place the decision from December to send the case back to district court. "It is hereby ordered that the petition for rehearing by the panel is denied," U.S. Circuit Judge Michael...

