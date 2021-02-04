Vinson Snags 6 From Wilson Sonsini For Its Renewables Team

Law360 (February 4, 2021, 2:23 PM EST) -- Vinson & Elkins LLP has scored an A-team of lawyers, poaching four partners and two senior counsels from Wilson Sonsini Goodrich & Rosati LLP to beef up its sustainable energy and tax practices, the firm announced Wednesday. The firm hired Sean Moran, Mike Joyce, Lauren Collins and Aaron Prince as partners, and Josh Heideman and Trevor Shelton are joining as attorneys of counsel. The firm has also brought on several associates, according to a statement. All the new players will be joining the firm's new office in Los Angeles — once the pandemic conditions subdue — with the exception of Prince,...

