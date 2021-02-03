Calif. Supreme Court Turns Down Drivers' Prop 22 Challenge

Law360 (February 3, 2021, 10:46 PM EST) -- The California Supreme Court denied a petition Wednesday by drivers for Uber, Lyft and other services that asked the justices to declare unconstitutional the voter-approved Proposition 22, which exempts some app-based ride-hailing and delivery companies from the state's revised worker-classification test. In a short docket entry, the justices denied the drivers' and the Service Employees International Union's petition for writ of mandate, without prejudice "to refiling in an appropriate court" — leaving open the possibility that they might pursue the case in a lower court. Petitioner Hector Castellanos said in a release that the drivers would "consider every option available" to protect workers...

