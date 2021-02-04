GM Skirts Most Claims In Defective Touchscreen Suit

Law360 (February 4, 2021, 2:15 PM EST) -- A California judge has cut down most of a proposed class action alleging that a number of General Motors LLC cars were shipped with defective touchscreens, trimming several claims for being filed too late. In a Wednesday order, U.S. District Judge Janis L. Sammartino found that three plaintiffs' claims under the California Legal Remedies Act and two plaintiffs' implied warranty claims either were filed too late or didn't provide the court with enough information to determine if they were timely. However, she said the remaining plaintiffs' claims under those counts can go forward. The order also threw out every plaintiff's unfair...

