Firms Celebrate Appointment To New UK Trade Law Panel

Law360 (February 10, 2021, 5:42 PM EST) -- Bennett Jones LLP is a subcontractor to one of several law firms selected by the United Kingdom for a new trade law panel and will help advise and represent the British government before the World Trade Organization and in treaty disputes, according to the firm. The Canada-based firm is part of a consortium with the British Linklaters LLP, one of the 18 firms brought on through January 2025 to offer "advice and support for international trade law, disputes and negotiations," according to the Crown Commercial Service, which, with the Department for International Trade, set out rules to guide the panel....

