Google Takes Keyboard Patent Fight Back To Fed. Circ.

Law360 (February 4, 2021, 6:11 PM EST) -- Google is again asking the Federal Circuit to overrule a Patent Trial and Appeal Board decision that upheld Intellectual Ventures' patent for touch-screen keyboard technology, saying the board has now "twice overlooked fundamental principles of computer science." In 2017, the Federal Circuit threw out the PTAB's decision upholding part of Intellectual Ventures' patent for a translucent keyboard over an image on a touch-screen display, finding that the board did not adequately explain why certain claims were neither anticipated nor obvious over earlier patents. It had then sent the case back for further proceedings on those claims. But Google on Wednesday said...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS