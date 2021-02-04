Nat'l Assoc. Of Realtors Closes Rival's Antitrust Suit

Law360 (February 4, 2021, 5:09 PM EST) -- A California federal judge Wednesday tossed an antitrust lawsuit brought against the National Association of Realtors by a smaller rival over a rule that prohibits NAR members from privately marketing properties without using the association's listing service, ruling the rival did not plausibly allege any harm to consumers. U.S. District Judge John W. Holcomb granted NAR's motion to dismiss Pocket Listing Service's suit without leave to amend the complaint, and also granted separate dismissal motions of two co-defendants. The judge said in his order that while PLS alleged its business model is harmed by NAR's policy, it did not demonstrate any...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS