Westside Market Stiffs Workers Out Of Pay, Suit Says

Law360 (February 5, 2021, 6:08 PM EST) -- Staple New York City grocer Westside Market was hit with a collective action in federal court for allegedly depriving workers of both straight and overtime pay and docking paychecks for meal breaks the workers were prevented from taking. Former produce workers Jaime Castaneda and Leonel Castaneda allege in their complaint filed Wednesday that Westside Market willfully violated federal and state wage and hour laws by only compensating them for 39 hours of work a week, despite regularly forcing them to work upward of 60 hours a week. Under New York labor laws, certain employees whose workday start and end time is...

