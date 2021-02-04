Indicted MIT Prof. Wants Feds Sanctioned For Press Remarks

Law360 (February 4, 2021, 11:30 AM EST) -- An MIT mechanical engineering professor on Thursday asked a federal judge to reprimand Boston U.S. Attorney Andrew Lelling for making "wildly misleading" statements to the public in announcing grant fraud charges against the researcher for allegedly hiding his ties to Chinese organizations and funding sources. Gang Chen's filing seeking sanctions said Lelling hastily filed the charges to "get the case out the door" in the waning hours of the Trump administration, which had aggressively prosecuted Chinese-affiliated researchers through the U.S. Department of Justice's so-called China Initiative. Chen asked the court to "publicly reprimand" Lelling and require him to follow local rules governing publicity...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS