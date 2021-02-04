Flint Plaintiffs Say Atty Interfering With $641M Deal

Law360 (February 4, 2021, 5:50 PM EST) -- Plaintiffs' attorneys who recently won preliminary approval of a $641 million settlement with the state of Michigan over the Flint lead water crisis are asking a federal judge to stop an attorney from sending residents an allegedly misleading letter that pushes them to opt out of the agreement. The plaintiffs' attorneys say Loyst Fletcher Jr. of Loyst Fletcher Jr. & Associates has sent a potentially large number of letters to residents who are part of the proposed settlement agreement, allegedly throwing an unethical wrench into matters that he should not be involved in. Clients are confused and the solicitations should be...

